CBI steps in to stabilize forex market
January 24, 2023 - 14:43
TEHRAN – The governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) said the bank has started taking the necessary measures to stabilize the foreign currency exchange market in collaboration with exchange shops, IRIB reported.
“As of today, the central bank and exchange offices will take joint measures to manage foreign currency resources in order to restore economic stability in the country,” Mohammad-Reza Farzin Twitted on Tuesday.
