BMI to Pay Facilities for Constructing 150,000 Residential Units

Bank Melli Iran (BMI) will pay loans and facilities for the construction of 150,000 residential units across the country within the framework of the National Housing Plan, the Public Relations Department of the bank announced.

In this regard, the Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash and the Caretaker of Bank Melli Iran (BMI) Abolfazl Najjarzadeh signed and sealed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday Jan. 24 for paying facilities for the construction operation of 150,000 residential units within the framework of the National Housing Plan.

Under the MoU, Bank Melli Iran (BMI) is committed to finance the construction operation of 150,000 residential units, the Public Relations Department of the bank ended.