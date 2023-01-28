Iran taekwondo captain Mardani likely to miss 2024 Olympics

TEHRAN – Iran taekwondo captain Sajad Mardani underwent a successful surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Mardani will miss World Taekwondo Grand Slam in Wuxi, China and 2023 World Taekwondo Championship in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The 34-year-old athlete will be sidelined for six months and will likely miss the 2024 Olympic Games.

Mardani claimed a bronze medal in the 2022 World Championships held in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The +87kg taekwondo athlete also won a gold medal in the 2021 Asian Championships in Beirut, Lebanon.