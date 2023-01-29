Iran, Algeria willing to widen ties

TEHRAN- Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and his Algerian counterpart Ibrahim Boughali discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties.

They discussed shared points of interest on the sidelines of the 17th session of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States Conference (PUIC).

The Iranian speaker expressed optimism that the ties between Tehran and Algiers will foster Islamic unity and the battle against the Zionist regime in line with supporting the oppressed Palestinian people.

Additionally, the speaker anticipated that the OIC session would be successful in foiling the enemies’ plans.

Qalibaf cautioned the Islamic nations that the Zionists intended to fracture their unity.

Boughali, for his part, said that the Algerian parliament is eager to expand its collaboration with the Iranian side in a number of sectors, particularly commerce.

The top Algerian lawmaker also addressed the Palestinian cause and said it was the biggest concern of the modern world.

He continued by saying that his nation works to assist Palestine in becoming a UN member.

Boughali also emphasized that it is essential for the Palestinians to remain united because it can enable them to stand strong against the Zionist regime.

In response to recent incidents against Muslims, the Algerian official stated that the onslaught against Islam and the recent desecration of the Holy Quran demonstrate that Islam is self-evident.

He also underscored the importance of running a kind of mechanism to promote Islam, the “religion of truth”.

Boughali remarked that the Palestinian cause is always on the agenda of the Islamic nations.

The PUIC is scheduled to discuss the risks and challenges facing the Muslim world as well as the significant escalation of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian people.