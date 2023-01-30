Export from Zanjan province rises 15% in 10 months yr/yr

TEHRAN- The value of export from Zanjan province rose 15 percent in the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2022-January 20, 2023), as compared to the same period of time in the previous year, a provincial official announced.

Zeyn-ul-Abedin Ganj-Khanlou, the director-general of the province’s customs department, said that commodities worth over $503 million were exported from the province in the 10-month period, and added that the export indicates a two percent drop in terms of weight year on year.

Stating that this amount of export was unprecedented in the history of the province's customs, he added zinc ingots, transformers and accessories, rebars, steel ingots, copper wire, and dairy products were the main goods exported from Zanjan.

The official further announced that commodities valued at $507 million were imported to the province in the first ten months of this year, with a 27-percent growth year on year.

In terms of weight, the 10-month import shows a 15 percent fall, he added.

The main goods imported to the province were raw materials for production and industrial units, Ganj-Khanlou stated.

As announced by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil exports rose 17.66 percent during the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year, as compared to the same period of time in the past year, registering a new record high.

According to Mohammad Rezvani-Far, Iran exported about 103 million tons of non-oil goods valued at $45.3 billion in the mentioned 10 months, also registering a 2.93-percent increase in weight.

Liquefied natural gas was the main exported product in the said time span, accounting for 15.4 percent of the total value of the exports.

Major export destinations of the Iranian non-oil goods were China, Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and India, according to the official.

The average value of each ton of exported goods has increased from $385 in the first 10 months of last year to $440 in the current year’s same period, which indicates a growth of 14.31 percent, the IRICA head said.

The Islamic Republic also imported 31 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $48.5 billion in the first 10 months of the present year, with a 16.86-percent growth in value and a 7.6-percent decrease in weight, year on year.

Corn, rice, soybeans, wheat, sunflower oil, barley, and soybean meal were among the items imported into the country in the said period, according to Rezvani-Far.

The United Arab Emirates was the top exporter to Iran in the mentioned 10 months, followed by China, Turkey, India, and Germany.

The average value of each ton of imported goods in the said 10 months was $1,571, which has grown by 25.74 percent compared to the figure for the previous year’s same time span.

