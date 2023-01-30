“We Have Been Harmonized” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – “We Have Been Harmonized: Life in China's Surveillance State” by Kai Strittmatter has recently been published by Qoqnus in Persian.

Masud Yusef-Hasirchin is the translator of the book named a Notable Work of Nonfiction of 2020 by the Washington Post.

As heard on NPR’s “Fresh Air”, “We Have Been Harmonized”, by award-winning correspondent Kai Strittmatter, offers a groundbreaking look, based on decades of research, at how China created the most terrifying surveillance state in history.

China’s new drive for repression is being underpinned by unprecedented advances in technology: facial and voice recognition, GPS tracking, supercomputer databases, intercepted cell phone conversations, the monitoring of app use, and millions of high-resolution security cameras make it nearly impossible for a Chinese citizen to hide anything from authorities.

Commercial transactions, including food deliveries and online purchases, are fed into vast databases, along with everything from biometric information to social media activities to methods of birth control.

Cameras, so advanced that they can locate a single person within a stadium crowd of 60,000, scan for faces and walking patterns to track each individual’s movement.

In some schools, children’s facial expressions are monitored to make sure they are paying attention at the right times.

In a new Social Credit System, each citizen is given a score for good behavior; for those who rate poorly, punishments include being banned from flying or taking high-speed trains, exclusion from certain jobs, and preventing their children from attending better schools.

And it gets worse: advanced surveillance has led to the imprisonment of more than a million Chinese citizens in western China alone, many held in draconian “reeducation” camps.

This digital totalitarianism has been made possible not only with the help of Chinese private tech companies, but the complicity of Western governments and corporations eager to gain access to China’s huge market.

And while governments debate trade wars and tariffs, the Chinese Communist Party and its local partners are aggressively stepping up their efforts to export their surveillance technology abroad—including to the United States.

“We Have Been Harmonized” is a terrifying portrait of life under unprecedented government surveillance and a dire warning about what could happen anywhere under the pretense of national security.

Photo: A combination photo shows Kai Strittmatter and the front cover of the Persian edition of his book “We Have Been Harmonized”.

MMS/YAW