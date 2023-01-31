Azeri citizens receive notice to stop visiting Iran

TEHRAN- Following an embassy attack in Tehran on Friday, Azerbaijan on Tuesday issued a travel warning to its citizens advising them against visiting Iran.

According to a statement from the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, “Due to the unstable situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran and the terrorist attack against the diplomatic mission of our country, the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan are advised not to visit the Islamic Republic of Iran unless necessary.”

It also warned citizens who are in Iran to observe safety and security precautions.

The Azerbaijani embassy's security chief was killed and two other guards were injured on Friday when a shooter brandishing a Kalashnikov stormed the building in Tehran.

53 individuals were evacuated from Iran on Sunday, including embassy employees and their family members.

Azeri publication claims 7 persons spying for Iran detained

An Azerbaijani magazine allegedly reported that the Ministry of Interior of Azerbaijan has arrested 7 people who were spying for Iran during nationwide operations.

It is claimed that among the detainees, the employees of “Salam News” and “InterAz” are found.

Every now and then, following the frosty ties with Tehran, Baku has published pieces of news disseminating the arrest of spies attributed to Iran.