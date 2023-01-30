Israeli regime scrambles to entrap Azerbaijan

TEHRAN- After opening its embassy in Baku, Israel has scrambled to influence Azerbaijan to sever ties with its neighboring country, the Islamic Republic of Iran.

It is a fact that wherever Israeli steps are traced, only trails of destruction have been left.

After the victory of Islamic Revolution in 1979, ties between Teheran and Tel Aviv were completely cut off. As a result, the regime has done its best to deal a blow against Iran and its regional interests.

Furthermore, the apartheid regime exploited its devilish influence over countries neighboring with Iran, including Azerbaijan.

It is worth saying that it made attempts to mar relations between Iran and the Persian Gulf states at first.

Unfortunately, some of the Arab states have been deceived to initiate normalizing ties with the Zionist regime.

The next aim of Israel was Azerbaijan because it has a border proximity with Iran. Therefore, it is easier for the Israeli regime to monitor Iran.

But it is highly momentous for Baku not to be fallen for the tricks and machinations of Israel to turn into its regional puppet and spare the opportunity of having relations with Iran, the most influential country in the region.

Azerbaijan embassy in Tehran ceases operations

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Khalaf Khalafov, said on Sunday that the embassy's operations in Tehran have been put on moratorium.

Five embassy staff members are remaining in Tehran to guard the premises and the embassy's belongings, he added, noting that “we have entirely ceased the mission's diplomatic activity.” However, he continued, “they won't be involved in diplomatic efforts.”

The official said ordinary business will continue at the Azerbaijani consulate general in Tabriz.

On Sunday night, an aircraft carrying the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran's evacuated staff touched down in Baku.

The decision was allegedly made in response to the attack on the country's embassy in Tehran on January 27 that left one security guard dead and two others injured.

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan referred to the event as a terrorist assault and called for “punishment of the terrorists” in addition to a comprehensive inquiry into what happened.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry, as well as the judiciary and security authorities, emphasized that the suspect had committed the act for purely personal and familial motives rather any act of terror.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the Foreign Minister of Iran, denounced the armed assault on Friday and warned that the foes should not be permitted to profit from the tragedy, which he insisted was not a terrorist act.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi expressed condolences over the incident in a phone conversation with his Azeri counterpart on Saturday night.

He also said that the governments of Iran and Azerbaijan do not permit their ties to be swayed by the implications of the two countries’ ill-wishers.

“No evidence of terror attack”

Speaking at the 17th session of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States Conference (PUIC) in Algiers, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said that there is no sign of terrorism in the incident that took place at the embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran.

“We have not found any signs that this is a terrorist issue,” Qalibaf said adding, “However, I feel it necessary to emphasize that rash decisions about the relations between the two countries are the wishes of the common enemies and ill-wishers of the Islamic world, especially the Zionist regime, and should be careful and precise about any decision that can have long-term consequences.”

He also said that “We are deeply sorry for this incident and are following it closely and comprehensively.”