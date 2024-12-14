Azerbaijan embassy in Iran resumes consular services

TEHRAN - Azerbaijan's embassy in Tehran is set to fully restore its consular services as of Sunday, according to an earlier statement by the Azeri foreign ministry.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the resumption of consular operations, confirming the embassy's commitment to providing ongoing services to Azeri citizens and other individuals requiring assistance. This latest development follows the embassy's reopening in July 2024 at a new location, a significant milestone after a period of closure triggered by a deadly incident.

In January 2023, an attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran caused Baku to temporarily close its diplomatic mission and evacuate its staff. The Azerbaijani government characterized the incident as a "terrorist act," prompting heightened tensions between the two countries.

An investigation conducted by Iranian authorities showed personal and familial motives behind the attack. The gunman told police that he believed the embassy was concealing his wife from him. The man attacked the building while his children were waiting inside his car parked close to the embassy.

