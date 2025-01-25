Azerbaijan summons Iranian diplomat over alleged media tensions

TEHRAN – The Azerbaijani news agency Trend reported that Ja’far Agha’i Merian, the Iranian chargé d'affaires, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan following a series of tensions regarding media coverage.

The Azerbaijani government raised objections to what it described as a "continuous campaign against Azerbaijan in Iranian media."

The development comes as the Azerbaijani media frequently publishes content critical of Iran.

The invitation for the Iranian diplomat to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs came following a discussion between Ali Alizadeh, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Tehran, and Mojtaba Damirchiloo, the Assistant Minister and Director General for Eurasia at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During the discussion on Friday, the two sides noted the state of their bilateral relations and explored ways to expand cooperation in various sectors.

Damirchiloo highlighted the positive momentum in Iran-Azerbaijan ties, noting significant progress in high-level exchanges and the revival of the joint economic commission after a three-year break. He stressed the need for both countries to implement agreements and safeguard their relationship moving forward.

However, Damirchiloo also expressed concerns over recent actions in Azerbaijan that he described as harmful to the bilateral relationship, particularly referring to the treatment of Iranian students studying in Azerbaijan.

Sixteen female Iranian students were expelled from their schools, and ten were deported from Azerbaijan last week after the government accused them of "immoral behavior."

On December 2024, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the resumption of consular operations, confirming the embassy's commitment to providing ongoing services to Azeri citizens and other individuals requiring assistance. This followed the embassy's reopening in July 2024 at a new location, a significant milestone after a period of closure triggered by a deadly incident.

In January 2023, an attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran caused Baku to temporarily close its diplomatic mission and evacuate its staff. The Azerbaijani government characterized the incident as a "terrorist act," prompting heightened tensions between the two countries.

An investigation conducted by Iranian authorities showed personal and familial motives behind the attack. The gunman told police that he believed the embassy was concealing his wife from him. The man attacked the building while his children were waiting inside his car parked close to the embassy.

