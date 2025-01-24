‘Negative actions’ threaten Tehran-Baku ties, senior Iranian diplomat warns Azeri envoy 

TEHRAN – Mojtaba Damirchiloo, the Assistant Minister and Director General for Eurasia at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has expressed serious concerns regarding "negative actions" emanating from certain circles in Azerbaijan that could jeopardize the burgeoning relations between Tehran and Baku.

The statement was made during a discussion with Ali Alizadeh, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Tehran, at the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Damirchiloo specifically referenced an "unethical act" involving several Iranian students studying in Azerbaijan, which he deemed detrimental to the relationship between the two nations. He articulated Iran's protest against such behaviors and called for appropriate measures to be taken against those responsible. “We must remain vigilant and take decisive action against any disrespectful behavior that threatens our ties,” he emphasized.

Sixteen female Iranian students were expelled from their schools, and ten were deported from Azerbaijan last week after the government accused them of "immoral behavior."

For his part, Ambassador Alizadeh expressed regret over the incident, assuring that he would relay Iran's concerns to his government. The meeting also provided a platform for both sides to reflect on the current status of bilateral relations and discuss future cooperation across various fields.



