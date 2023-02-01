IRCS ready to cooperate for building hospitals in Baghdad

TEHRAN – The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) is ready to cooperate with the Iraq Red Crescent Society for building hospitals in Baghdad.

IRCS head Pir-Hossein Kolivand made the proposal in a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Yassin Abbas on the sidelines of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Disaster Management Advisory Group (DMAG) Annual Meeting in Beirut, Lebanon on November 24, 2022.

The focus of the negotiations was the construction of a hospital by the Iraqi Red Crescent Society in Baghdad and the provision of specialist staff, dentists, and surgical and orthopedic teams by the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Mehr reported.

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Disaster Management Advisory Group (DMAG), in collaboration with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and the Lebanese Red Cross, organized the DMAG 2022 Annual Meeting.

The meeting gathered DMAG members from 14 MENA National Societies.

DMAG is a consultative coordination platform on Disaster Management technical matters in the MENA region.

It was created following a consultative meeting hosting the Secretary Generals and Presidents of the MENA Red Cross and Red Crescent National Societies in Egypt in October 2012.

The Disaster Management Advisory Group MENA aims to support national societies in exchanging Disaster Management knowledge and experience through various capacity building, knowledge exchange workshops and enhancing policies and strategies within the DM sector, and increasing coordination and cooperation between the National Societies in the MENA Region.

