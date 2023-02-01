The story "A Heart is Beating for You" was written by Kosar Sharifinasab and is based on the life of Ruhollah Mehrabi, the martyred shrine defender.

* What is the topic and content of "A Heart is Beating for You"?

When Islamic countries became involved with ISIS, Ruhollah Mehrabi, who possessed the requisite expertise and ability, opted to assist his Muslim brothers. So, he volunteered to be sent to Iraq and was sent as a combat equipment technician to the operational area.

When he had been stationed in Iraq for forty days and was prepared to come home, he observed that some military property in an operational area need renovation. He voluntarily went to the operating area with his comrade Hamidreza Moradi, and on November 2, 2012, while on a mission, he was martyred at the age of 32 by an ISIS explosive device that was installed in the Jarf al-Sakhr region of Iraq.

* Has this book looked at his life from the beginning or only a certain period?

This book tells the story of Ruhollah Mehrabi's life, which was filled with ups and down, from the perspective of his wife, Zohreh Shahrizadeh. The eleven years of Ruhollah and Zohreh's marriage are chronicled in this book.

* Did you expand on the story when you first started writing about him?

In order to keep it engaging and make readers like it more, I generally tried to use the storytelling technique, but I did not add anything. Even so, I only made an effort to provide details where there was a lack of information regarding the location and ambience of the events.

* Did his wife find it difficult to share her memories and her life with him?

Undoubtedly, she found it to be extremely difficult. Nearly 6 years had gone since his martyrdom when we began writing the book, but every time she wanted to share a memory, she was anxious and uneasy. It was as if she were reliving all the events, and it was tough for her.

* In your opinion, what makes this book unique?

The unique quality of Martyr Mehrabi was his love and battling spirit. This characteristic of his is what distinguishes this book from others.

