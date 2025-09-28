Iran’s industry minister heads to Minsk for EAEU talks

TEHRAN – Iranian Industry, Mine and Trade Minister Seyed Mohammad Atabak left Tehran early Sunday for a three-day visit to Minsk to attend the Council of Ministers meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and hold talks with senior Belarusian officials.

According to the government’s information portal, Atabak will join the formal EAEU Council session and meet Belarus’s ministers of transport and industry to discuss bilateral cooperation in specialized fields.

During his stay, he will also participate in the EAEU Intergovernmental Council and consult with counterparts from member states. On the final day, he is scheduled to attend the union’s Industrial Policy Council to review strategies for boosting cooperation and trade volumes among members.

The minister’s trip follows his visit to Moscow last week, where he met Russia’s deputy prime minister, several cabinet ministers, and the EAEU trade minister. Atabak held talks on removing technical and customs barriers and signed an executive roadmap for future cooperation within the union.

EF/MA