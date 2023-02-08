Raisi authorizes Iran SCO membership

TEHRAN- President Ebrahim Raisi sent a directive to the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday to put the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) law into effect.

The decision to begin recognizing Iran as a full member of the SCO was announced at the 21st summit of the SCO leaders held in the capital of Tajikistan, Dushanbe, in September 2021.

The legislation for Iran’s SCO membership was overwhelmingly adopted by the Iranian parliament in November 2022.