Raisi meets Leader, departs for Beijing

TEHRAN- Before making an official visit to China, President Ebrahim Raisi had a meeting on Monday with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

Raisi briefed the Leader on his work plan and upcoming meetings in Beijing.

In addition to wishing the president luck, Ayatollah Khamenei expressed delight with the preparations that had been made.

Raisi left Tehran for Beijing for talks with Chinese officials. The visit took place upon official invitation by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Before leaving Tehran, Raisi said implementing the comprehensive agreement between Iran and China is the goal of his tour.

He also noted that Iran and China have lots of capacities, vowing to speed up efforts to solidify ties.

Raisi added that Tehran is firm to boost the level of relations between the two Asian nations.

It is worth saying that relations between Iran and China are primarily focused on energy as well as monetary and financial issues. It is expected that more than 20 MOUs be signed during the trip.

A 25-year partnership agreement was signed by the foreign ministers of China and Iran in March 2021.

During the Chinese president's visit to Tehran in 2016, a joint statement announcing the Iran-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was released.