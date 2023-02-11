Raisi says Iran has made inroads in strategic fields since 1979

TEHRAN - President Raisi said on Thursday afternoon that the Islamic Republic has been seeking economic self-sufficiency in strategic areas since the early days of the Islamic Revolution.

Raisi made the remarks in a meeting with the ambassadors and heads of foreign missions in Iran on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Diversifying economy despite comprehensive economic sanctions and establishing religious democracy are only a few examples Iran’s success all through these years.

"Strengthening and diversifying economic infrastructure, creating inclusive networks in economic cooperation despite the full-scale war of enemies, and political development based on religious democratic system is only a part of the achievements of the Iranian nation in the past 44 years," Raisi stated, according to the president.ir.

Pointing to Iranians’ struggle against the despotic Pahlavi ruling system, the president said, "The history-making uprising of the proud nation of Iran against the puppet and autocratic Pahlavi regime is a response to decades of foreign intervention, coup, tyranny, dependence, backwardness and all-round humiliation of a cultured nation that is among the most civilization-building nations in the region and the world."

Honoring the memory of Imam Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Republic system, and those who were martyred in the struggle against the Pahlavi regime , the president added, "The Islamic Republic, as the fruit of this nationwide uprising, is formed based on the idea of religious democracy, the will and vote of the people, and based on the divine and spiritual teachings of the Iranian nation.”

Throughout history the Iranian nation has rebelled against the tyrants, stood up to achieve justice and independence and refused to tolerate “captivity either for itself or for any nation," the president noted.

He added Iran is advancing on the path of freedom, justice, independence and progress.

The Islamic Republic is still emphasizing the “same lofty ideals of the first days of the Revolution” and “it has been an inspiration to all the free nations of the world, especially in the region," the president remarked.

Some politicians and analysts around the world imagined that Iran would surrender under pressure from the West, especially after the Donald Trump administration launched the “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran.

"Seeing the progress of the Iranian nation despite the cruel sanctions, it was not far from expectation that the Arrogant in the world would not tolerate such a resurrection and would conspire against it with all their might to silence the voice of the Iranian nation's desire for freedom and independence, but the Islamic Republic, despite the plots of the U.S.-led domination system and various conspiracies are stronger and more powerful than ever before in the path of prosperity… and have achieved proud achievements in various fields."

Progress in modern science and technology

Raisi also highlighted the Islamic Republic’s progresses in higher education system, healthcare services, and successes in modern sciences and technologies such as nanotechnology, nanomedicine, biotechnology, airspace, nuclear, military industries, etc.

The president said Iran is ready to share its scientific and technological achievements with other nations in line with promoting peace and development and achieving “common collective benefits".

In another part of his speech, the President said that an important part of the problems of human society and the conflicts created at different levels between countries and the damages caused by them are affected by the implementation of policies derived from the approach of dominance and unilateralism, without considering the interests of other countries, which has led to a decrease in the level of global trust and the inciting of wars and bloodshed.

‘Maximum smart interaction’

The president went on to say that the Islamic Republic has proven that it has been a reliable partner for all parties who seek to establish, maintain and promote international relations based on mutual respect, principles and interests.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is a strong and impenetrable barrier against those who seek to ignore or attack the interests of the Iranian people and seek domination or implement colonial plans for the region and the world."

He added, "I would like to once again emphasize that ‘maximum smart interaction’ with the world and economic multilateralism has been the slogan and macro approach of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the international stage.”

Raisi who came to power in August 2021 said this has been the approach of his administration to prioritize ties with neighbors with a focus on Asia, and empowering economy and neutralizing oppressive sanctions and pursuing the lifting of these sanctions.

This policy, the president said, has yielded very good results in “many areas".

‘U.S., E3 suffer from illusion, miscalculation’

Raisi also reiterated Iran’s policy to finalize the Vienna talks intended to revive the tattered 2015 nuclear deal - officially known as the JCPOA – saying despite failure by the Western parties to fulfill their obligations under the JCPOA, Iran has announced it is ready to “finalize the negotiations for the lifting of sanctions and reach a good and fair agreement months ago and has shown its goodwill" in this regard, the president insisted.

However, the president said, the U.S. and the three European trio (Britain, Germany and France that still party to the JCPOA) are suffering from "illusion" and "miscalculation" toward Iran.

"Instead of using the opportunity to negotiate and return to the commitments… they have preferred to interfere in Iran's internal affairs and create deviant debates as another way to avoid accepting responsibility for not adhering to their commitments,” Raisi lamented.

The president further pointed to the statements and interventions of Western countries in the recent riots in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September, saying, "In the past few months, we have closely witnessed a new wave of complex plots and interventions of some Western countries in Iran's internal developments.”

By relying on the sanctions and “completely false information of the enemies and opponents of the Iranian nation, these countries placed themselves against the resistant and proud nation of Iran and launched one of the most obvious examples of perceptual and combined war against” Iran, he lamented.