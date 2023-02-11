Judiciary dismisses report on 'exacting commitments' from freed inmates

TEHRAN – The Judiciary on Friday dismissed reports about alleged exaction of various commitments from the inmates, who were recently pardoned as part of an amnesty by Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

The denial came after some reports emerged on certain social media and cyberspace alleging that the inmates were freed after they had made some commitments.

The reports are “inexact” and “erroneous,” the Judiciary said in a statement.

Such allegations had been circulated in order to try to tarnish the sanctity of the amnesty by the Leader as well as the joyful social atmosphere that followed the issuance of the decree.

Less than a week ago, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei either pardoned or commuted the sentences of a large number of prisoners, who had been arrested during the recent riots in the country.

The Leader issued the decree on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution and the birth anniversary of Imam Ali (AS), the first Shia Imam.

Further down the statement, the Judiciary clarified that the only commitment that had been asked of the prisoners to make was for them to give a voluntary pledge not to repeat the crimes they had committed, Press TV reported.