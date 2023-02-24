Syd Field’s book offering guide for screenwriting published in Persian 

TEHRAN – A book by American author Syd Field offering a step-by-step guide for screenwriting has recently been published in Persian by Nilufar.

Abbas Akbari is the translator of “Screenplay: The Foundations of Screenwriting”, which was originally published in 2005.

In this book called the “bible” of screenwriting by the New York Times, Hollywood’s script guru teaches you how to write a screenplay.

Field’s books on the essential structure of emotionally satisfying screenplays have ignited lucrative careers in film and television since 1979.

In this revised edition of his premiere guide, the underpinnings of successful onscreen narratives are revealed in the clear and encouraging language that will remain wise and practical as long as audiences watch stories unfold visually—from hand-held devices to IMAX to virtual reality and whatever comes next.

As the first person to articulate common structural elements unique to successful movies, celebrated producer, lecturer, teacher and bestselling author Field has gifted us with a classic text.

From concept to character, from the opening scene to the finished script, here are fundamental guidelines to help all screenwriters—novices and Oscar winners—hone their craft and sell their work.

In “Screenplay”, Field can help you discover why the first ten pages of every script are crucial to keeping professional readers’ interest.

It also illustrates how to visually “grab” these influential readers from page one, word one and why structure and character are the basic components of all narrative screenplays.

The book shows how to adapt a novel, a play, or an article into a saleable script and provides tips on protecting your work—three ways to establish legal ownership of screenplays.

It also provides vital insights on writing authentic dialogue, crafting memorable characters, building strong yet flexible storylines (form, not formula) and overcoming writer’s block.

Field is revered as the original master of screenplay story structure, and this guide continues to be the industry’s gold standard for learning the foundations of screenwriting.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Syd Field’s book “Screenplay: The Foundations of Screenwriting”.

