Leader representatives meet war veterans

TEHRAN- Representatives of the Leader of Islamic Revolution met on Saturday with veterans of Iraq’s war against Iran in the 1980s.

Senior clerics, including Hujjat-ul-Islam Ali Akbari, visited with a few disabled war veterans in Tehran.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s representatives paid tribute to the veterans for their priceless sacrifices during the imposed war on Iran.

Leader’s representatives also paid visits to war veterans in other cities.