Foes seeking to sow pessimism: Ayatollah Khamenei

TEHRAN - Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has asserted that one of the key strategies orchestrated by Iran’s enemies is to sow pessimism in the country.

The Leader made the comments on Thursday in Tehran at a meeting with members of the Assembly of Experts.

The Islamic Republic follows a stance, for example, on the Palestine issue, whereas global powers have a different view, according to Ayatollah Khamenei, who said that certain animosities constitute “political enmity” fostering hostility.

“They don’t really matter. Intrinsic animosity is the most significant one. This hostility is a result of the Islamic Republic’s character,” the Leader said.

“The Islamic Revolution is at odds with those who believe in the Western prescription, which is against any kind of religious interference in social affairs, or opposes the leaders of liberal democracy, who have hatched a plot to dominate over and plunder the world’s resources behind the false flag of freedom and democracy,” he stated.

The Islamic Republic, according to the Leader, has foiled such a conspiracy by placing “democracy and freedom” next to “religion.”

The Leader stressed that the Islamic Republic delivers democracy and freedom combined with religion, but forewarned that some Western nations would utilize liberal democracy to rule the globe.

Ayatollah Khamenei also noted that a democracy founded on religion breeds animosity because it thwarts the plots of the adversaries.

The Leader emphasized the Islamic establishment’s exceptional popular influence, which he described as “unique or rare in the world.”

The large turnout of Iranians at the rallies held on Feb. 11 to commemorate the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, according to Ayatollah Khamenei, was another indication of the people’s support for the Islamic establishment.

The Leader went on to say that the overwhelming support for the Islamic establishment is a valuable national asset, urging everyone to work hard to maintain and grow such a resource.