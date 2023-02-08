Leader: 22nd of Bahman will be a show of unity

TEHRAN – After declaring a massive amnesty for unrest prisoners and detainees, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, rolled out a strategy aiming to further boost internal cohesion vis-à-vis enemy plots.

Ayatollah Khamenei met on Wednesday with hundreds of commanders and officers of the Army’s Air Force and Air Defense on the eve of the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution of 1979. The meeting was held to mark the 44th anniversary of the historic pledge of allegiance by a group of the Army’s Homafar unit to Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic.

At the beginning of the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei reflected on the historic move, describing it as a key factor in the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, according to a readout by khamenei.ir.

Ayatollah Khamenei called the 19th of Bahman event (the historic pledge of allegiance by Air force commanders), as an effective and morale-boosting prelude to the 22nd of Bahman that showed the greatness and dignity of the Iranian nation. “The 22nd of Bahman is the peak of the proud movement of the Iranian nation and is reminiscent of the most glorious day in the history of the Iranian nation, because people gained their dignity, greatness and power on this day.”

Emphasizing that the 22nd of Bahman must be kept alive in the future, just as it has been kept alive so far, he added, “A living revolution is one that keeps its traditions and arrangements alive and, in every period, through knowing the needs and dangers, resolves those needs and neutralize the dangers.”

The Leader argued that the failure or return of harsh and bitter dictatorships in the great revolutions of the world, such as the French and Soviet revolutions, is because of the neglect of the main needs and dangers and preoccupation with personal issues and disputes.

“The Islamic Revolution protected itself from these plights. Of course, we have had problems as well, and the efforts and diagnoses were not the same in different administrations, but the general movement was towards the highest point and material and spiritual progress,” he added.

The Leader then pointed out the plots of the enemy against the Islamic Republic, underlining that the main goal of the enemy is to bring the Islamic Republic to its knees and destroy it by creating discord and mistrust within the country.

After diagnosing the disease, Ayatollah Khamenei explained the cure. He highlighted the need for maintaining unity in the face of the enemy’s plot to sow discord and division.

Referring to national unity as an essential need, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “National unity had a very important role in the victory and progress of the Revolution. And it is a barrier and a high wall in the face of enemy. Today, this unity should be strengthened as much as possible.”

Ayatollah Khamenei said the Americans are determined to bring the Islamic Republic to its knees despite their public assertions to the contrary. Nearly 15 years ago, the Leader recounted, the then-U.S. president sent “me a letter in which he openly said that ‘we do not intend to change your system,’ but we have had reports at the time that they were hatching plots to destroy the Islamic Republic.”

Explaining the reasons why ill-wishers seek to dismantle the Islamic Republic, the Leader said, “The Islamic Republic took this important, strategic, and beneficial region out of their control. In addition, it raised the issue of independence and not making ransoms as not only a political one but also as a belief and religious faith.”



He also said that the enemy seeks to sow discord and division among the people. “Their strategy is creating discord because in that case, hope in future will be destroyed,” he said.

“The most important task in the face of this evil plot is to maintain the strategy of unity, and by the grace of God, the 22nd of Bahman this year will be the manifestation of unity and national trust, and the people will clearly convey this message to all ill-wishers that their efforts to create distrust and destroy national unity has been neutralized,” Ayatollah Khamenei pointed out.

During this meeting, the Leader condoled with “our disaster-stricken brothers in both Syria and Turkey” over a tragic earthquake that left thousands of dead in both countries. He asked Almighty God for mercy for the deceased and patience for the bereaved, saying, “We ourselves have been afflicted, [therefore] we know how hard it is when earthquake hits, when the loved ones of families are destroyed, how bitter it is, how bitter they feel.”

