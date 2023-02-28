74 universities represent Iran in ISC ranking

TEHRAN - The Islamic World Science Citation Center (ISC) has released the latest ranking of universities, according to which 74 universities from Iran are among the top 460 universities from 30 Islamic countries.

The ranking shows that among the universities of 57 Islamic countries, a total of 460 universities from 30 countries have qualified for the ranking system, IRNA reported.

The top 10 universities in this ranking are from Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Egypt, Iran, Qatar, and Pakistan.

Saudi Arabia with four universities, Iran with two universities, and the rest of the countries with one university each are listed in the ISC ranking.

Meanwhile, the largest number of universities belong to Turkey, Iran, and Pakistan, with 111, 74, and 41 universities, respectively.

Tehran University of Medical Sciences and the University of Tehran are among the top 10 universities in the Islamic world, and the universities of Tarbiat Modarres, Shahid Beheshti Medical Sciences, Iran Medical Sciences, Sharif University of Technology, Tabriz Medical Sciences, Amirkabir University of Technology, Mashhad Medical Sciences, Isfahan University of Technology, and Isfahan Medical Sciences Universit7 are ranked below 50.

It should be noted that there were 58 universities from Iran in the ranking of universities in the Islamic world in 2021.

ISC is the third internationally accredited citation center established in Iran based on a resolution adopted in 2008 by the 4th Meeting of the Islamic Ministers of Higher Education (ICMHESR) in Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to index, evaluate and publish scientific productions in Islamic countries.

In “ISC world university rankings by subject” includes 4 major criteria of Education, Research, International Activity, and Innovation.

Most recently, fifteen universities from Iran have been listed among the best institutions worldwide, by the U.S. News and World Report Best Global Universities rankings 2022.

Also, the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Graduate Employability Rankings 2022 list has been released, which included three Iranian universities out of a total of 550 institutes worldwide that highlighted graduate employment processes.

Some 41 Iranian universities in engineering sciences and 12 universities in computer sciences have made a place among the top 1,188 universities in the world with the announcement of Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 by subject.

It also has introduced 59 Iranian universities among the top institutions in World University Rankings 2022.

The THE Education Young University Rankings 2021 listed 26 Iranian institutions among the world’s best universities that are 50 years old or younger.

Moreover, some 34 Iranian universities and institutions were listed among the top 1,000 in the world, according to Shanghai Ranking’s Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2021.

MG

