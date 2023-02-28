Art Bureau reviews MKO story “Militia” 

“Militia” has been reviewed by literary critic Razieh Tojjar at the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization.

The book was written by Maryam Ramezani and published by Stareha publishing house in collaboration with the Khorasan Razavi Art Bureau as a narrative of the crimes of the MKO and Hasheminejad's martyrdom.

In this session, Maryam Ramezani, the author of the book, stated that the original plot has been kept and the story is written in the form of a novel, the only point that it has in common with reality is the age of the assailant of Hasheminejad, and the common ground with the real story.

In response to the question regarding Martyr Hasheminejad's role, the author said: "Rather than focus on Martyr Hasheminejad, we opted to focus on Mojahedin-e-Khalq, their methods and organizational rules, as well as their work process."

According to the author, the main purpose of this novel is to introduce the Mojahedin-e-Khalq crimes, so that people can examine another view of this organization and the impact it has on individuals and their families. That's why they did not focus on the character of martyr Hasheminejad, however, he was an effective force in Mashhad at that time, who was killed by MKO.

Razia Tojjar said: “While it is true that the main character, Atta, is hurt so severely by the Mojahedin-e-Khalq, the main cause of which is his father, I believe the destruction and what the MKO has done should have been presented with a bit more prominence and concern.”

This critic mentioned that the construction of the book is praiseworthy and the author did not take a linear course and tried to have multiple perspectives and narrators, and this is a kind of innovation that we hear cases from different narrators and this issue involves the reader's participation in the story.

She also stated that the characterizations are a bit poor and we can’t really understand the essence of the characters, and their beliefs.

