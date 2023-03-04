UN chief, Qatar FM hold talks on Iran nuclear deal

TEHRAN – UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani held talks on the latest issues surrounding the 2015 Iran nuclear deal on the opening day of the UN’s Least Developed Countries (LDC) summit in Doha on Saturday.

Qatar has been acting as intermediary in transferring messages between Iran and the U.S., which quit the nuclear deal under its former president Donald Trump in May 2018.

Guterres has also been insisting on the need to restore the nuclear deal, officially called the JCPOA.

The talks to save the JCPOA have stalemated since August 2022 as the Biden administration refuses to lift the sanctions imposed during the Trump era.