Butcher regime:  One Palestinian killed every day since 2023

In a speech delivered before the 52nd Human Rights Council on behalf of the Arab countries, the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Office in Geneva, Hend Al Muftah, said that the Israeli occupation government has committed grave violations, war crimes, crimes against humanity and apartheid against the Palestinians, and it continues to enact discriminatory laws and arbitrary declarations for the expansion of illegal colonial settlements in occupied Palestine in flagrant violation of international laws.

She emphasized that since the beginning of the current year, Israel has killed 68 Palestinians, arrested no less than 1,000 Palestinians, demolished 58 homes, and its settlers have committed more than 330 terrorist attacks, as part of a systematic policy to harm the Palestinians.

She expressed deep concern about the continuing portrayal of equal obligations between Israel, the occupying power, and the occupied state in international reports, calling on the international community to assume its responsibilities, take all necessary measures for accountability and justice in the face of these violations, and end the racist Israeli occupation.

