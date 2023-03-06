Commodities worth nearly $960m traded at IME in a week

TEHRAN- During the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) witnessed trade of 3,535,773 tons of commodities with a total trading value of nearly $960 million, posting growths of 79.4 percent and 14.8 percent in volume and value of trades compared with the week before that.

As reported by the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, the exchange saw on its metals and minerals trading floor trade of 2,823,384 tons of commodities worth more than $606 million.

On this floor the IME sold 1,304,018 tons of cement, 1,045,000 tons of iron ore, 378,506 tons of steel, 165,000 tons of zinc, 86,500 tons of sponge iron, 9,650 tons of aluminum, 4,000 tons of copper, 1,500 tons of cast iron, 310 tons of molybdenum concentrate and 12 kg of gold bars.

Furthermore, the IME witnessed on both domestic and export rings of its oil and petrochemical trading floor 506,212 tons of commodities valued at more than $333 million.

Commodities traded on this floor included 172,778 tons of bitumen, 107,000 tons of vacuum bottom, 106,247 tons of polymeric products, 41,056 tons of lube cut, 42,880 tons of chemicals, 15,300 tons of sulfur, 4,161 tons of base oil, 2,570 tons of petroleum products, 530 tons of insulation and 140 tons of feedstocks.

The IME also traded within the same week 206,177 tons of commodities on its side market.

As previously reported, during the past Iranian calendar month Bahman (ended on February 19), Iran Mercantile Exchange witnessed trade of 10,399,570 tons of commodities and 10,730 vehicles with a total trading value of more than $3.4 billion on its physical market, posting growths of 18.5 percent and 13.5 percent in volume and value of trades compared with the month before that.

The exchange saw on both domestic and export pits of its oil and petrochemical trading floor, trade of trade of 1,745,035 tons of commodities valued at more than $1 billion.

On this floor the IME sold 478,069 tons of bitumen, 437,433 tons of polymeric products, 392,000 tons of vacuum bottom, 195,500 tons of lube cut, 175,975 tons of chemicals, 49,400 tons of sulfur, 18,475 tons of oil, 2,104 tons of petroleum products, 800 tons of feedstocks and 400 tons of insulation.

Furthermore, the exchange saw trade of 8,597,429 tons of commodities and 10,730 vehicles worth more than $2 billion on its metals and minerals trading floor.

Items traded on this floor included 4,649,414 tons of cement, 1,979,000 tons of iron ore, 1,577,338 tons of steel, 122,400 tons of sponge iron, 53,750 tons of zinc, 42,095 tons of aluminum, 30,372 tons of copper, 790 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 48 tons of precious metals concentrate and 33 kg of gold bars.

Last was the IME's side market on which the exchange traded 57,105 tons of commodities.

The value of trades at Iran Mercantile Exchange rose 102 percent, and the volume of trades at the exchange increased 128 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20, 2022), which was the highest level of growth in the history of the exchange since its establishment.

Statistical data show that in the past year, in addition to new records in the volume and value of trades of different products, 10 major records in total value and physical market trades were registered. In a way that besides the total value of trades, the volume and value of physical market trades, the volume, and value of industrial products and petrochemicals trades, the value of oil products trades and the volume and value of side market trades all hit records.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

