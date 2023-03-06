TEDPIX drops 10,000 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 10,276 points to 1.785 million on Monday.

As reported, over 11.312 billion securities worth 71.554 trillion rials (about $165 million) were traded at the TSE.

TEDPIX gained 165,178 points in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

The index lost 155,778 points (9.22 percent) in the previous Iranian calendar month Bahman (ended on February 19).

MA/MA