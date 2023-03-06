Esteghlal earn late win over Gol Gohar: IPL

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football team battled back from a goal down to beat Gol Gohar 2-1 here at the Azadi Stadium on Monday.

Armin Sohrabian scored for the visiting team in the 24th minute but Reza Mirzaei leveled the score in the added time.

Esteghlal were awarded a penalty minutes later and Kevin Yamga scored the winner.

Gol Gohar forward Eric Bagnama was also shown a yellow card.

Elsewhere, Malavan were held to a 1-1 draw against Aluminum in Bandar Anzali, Foolad earned a late draw against Mes in Kerman and Naft Masjed Soleyman and Nassaji shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

Sepahan lead the Iran Professional League (IPL) table with 46 points, one point ahead of Persepolis.

Esteghlal are third with 43 points.