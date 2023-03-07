Iran seeking to help African states to progress: Raisi

TEHRAN - Iran is seeking to enhance relations with African countries to help them progress and thrive, President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday.

Raisi made the suggestion as he was addressing the first scientific and economic cooperation meeting between Iran and West African Countries (IRAN WAC) in Tehran on Monday.

The president went on to say that unlike the Western countries that colonized African states in the past decades and centuries and plundered their wealth Iran is seeking the “progress and welfare of all nations, including African nations.”

The president suggested that western African countries should aware of the capacities, resources, and also the grounds for cooperation and exchanging experiences.

“With its human and natural talents and capacities, Africa can make significant progress through unity, coherence, and resistance against colonial policies,” Raisi pointed out.

He also said Iran is ready to share its progresses in technological and scientific fields with African states.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president said Iran and Africa face common terrorist attacks.