Iranian president, Iraqi PM emphasize strengthening ties

TEHRAN- Ebrahim Raisi, the President of Iran, and Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, the Prime Minister of Iraq, both called for more collaboration between their nations in a number of areas.

Raisi spoke with the Iraqi prime minister over the phone on Wednesday.

The two neighboring nations’ “warm and historical links” are “based in common culture, civilization, and profound convictions,” Raisi added during the call.

He also stressed the significance of “strengthening cooperation in many spheres” between Baghdad and Tehran in accordance with agreements made during Sudani’s most recent trip to Iran.

Raisi highlighted the need to bolster cooperation, especially in the fields of energy, industry, trade, finance and banking.

The two leaders discussed “positive agreements” made during Sudani’s visit to Tehran in November.

They also discussed the situation of economic cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad.

For his part, the Iraqi premier said the government and people of Iraq “have always appreciated the help of their Iranian brothers, especially in difficult times.”