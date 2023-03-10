TEDPIX drops 0.2% in a week

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), fell 0.2 percent to close at 1.817 million points in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

The index lost 155,778 points (9.22 percent) in the previous Iranian calendar month Bahman (ended on February 19).

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

In late October 2022, Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) unveiled a comprehensive support package to encourage activities in the capital market as shareholders were getting reluctant to invest in the market.

As announced by the SEO Office of Public Relations, one of the major measures considered in this package is the insurance of shareholders’ capital and dividends over the next year.

The comprehensive support package of the capital market, which was designed in late October and has been reviewed by the country's economic authorities, was put in effect since October 29.

Insuring the shares of real entities up to one billion rials (about $2,330) per person, issuing subordinated warrants on shares of fixed income funds up to 400 trillion rials (about $930.2 million), injecting new resources into the market by sovereign funds to buy shares, depositing up to 50 trillion rials (about $116.2 million) of the resources approved in the national budget bill for the Capital Market Development and Stabilization Fund, as well as direct and continuous coordination, supervision and monitoring of the legal entities active in the capital market, including companies and semi-governmental financial institutions, pension funds and military institutions are among the measures considered in the mentioned support package.

The package also stresses cooperation between the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs to manage the interest rates.

Increasing SEO’s direct investment in Capital Market Development and Stabilization Fund, limiting the activities of marketers, and suspending the underwriting of securities and initial offerings until further notice, are also among the issues considered in SEO’s support package.

