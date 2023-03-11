Talented students visit IRGC drone complex
March 11, 2023 - 17:14
A group of students from schools affiliated with the National Organization for Development of Exceptional Talents paid a visit to the drone complex of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in the southern Hormozgan province on Saturday.
While learning about the missile capabilities of the country, the students became familiar with the latest achievements of the national defense industry regarding high-speed boats and drones.
Photo: IRNA / Mohsen Vanaei
