Iranian, Uzbek foreign ministers hold talks

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian received on Saturday the acting Uzbek foreign affairs minister in Tehran.

The two parties discussed the most recent regional developments and shared opinions on ways to improve economic cooperation in a variety of ways.

The acting Uzbek foreign minister is set to meet with a number of top Iranian officials while in Tehran.

Iraqi FM lauds Riyadh-Tehran move to reestablish diplomatic ties

In a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Amir Abdollahian, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein also on Friday congratulated Iran and Saudi Arabia on their decision to restore ties and resume diplomatic ties within two months.

Fuad Hussein mentioned that Baghdad will shortly release an official statement on the matter.

Prior to the signing of the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia in Beijing, Baghdad hosted five rounds of security talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Iran’s senior diplomat commended Iraq for mediating security talks between Tehran and Riyadh.

The recent visit of the German foreign minister to Iraq was also discussed by the two parties.

They highlighted the importance of adopting a pragmatic stance to ameliorate ties between Berlin and Tehran.

Iran and Germany have long-standing ties that entail collaboration and diplomacy to replace emotional responses that go against shared goals, the two chief diplomats remarked.

Oman, Qatar also welcome new move in Iran-Saudi ties

In phone talks on Friday, the foreign ministers of Qatar and Oman also expressed their delight over the decision by Tehran and Riyadh to put their ties back on track.

Qatar's Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also voiced optimism that a win-win accord will result from Iran’s nuclear negotiations with international powers to relieve the sanctions.

In the phone conversation with Amir Abdollahian, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi of Oman expressed his happiness over the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia.