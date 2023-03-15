Iran says Israel protests indicative of identity crisis

TEHRAN – Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry, has reacted to massive protests in Israel, saying they are emblematic of an identity crisis.

Kanaani said on Twitter that the huge rallies against the Zionist regime’s judicial changes for the 10th week as a testimony to “the hidden identity crisis at the spider’s den,” according to Tasnim.

Pointing to the street rallies that have been held in Tel Aviv and other regions of the occupied territories for the past ten weeks, the spokesman said, “This is only one of the aggregated crises in Israel.”

He further reminded the Zionist regime that its rootless foundation will collapse with a gust, citing verse 41 from surah Al-Ankabut of the Holy Quran, which says, “And indeed, the weakest of homes is the home of the spider.”

Israel has been racked in recent weeks by massive protests over a government-baked plan to curb the Supreme Court’s powers.

The internal rift has alarmed Israeli officials in such a way that some Israelis are now warning of a self-destruction process gripping Israel. It also comes against a backdrop of reconciliation between Iran and Saudi Arabia which also worried the Israelis and deepened their isolation.

Avigdor Liberman, a former Israeli minister, called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign over the Iran-Saudi deal because it was his personal fiasco.

Former Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the deal as a dangerous development that deprives Israel of its regional wall against Iran. “The agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran reflects the complete and dangerous failure of the Israeli government's foreign policy,” Lapid said, according to Israeli media.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the resumption of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia was a “serious and dangerous development for Israel” and a "political victory for Iran.”

“This delivers a fatal blow to efforts to build a regional coalition against Iran,” said Bennett.

He then lamented, “Countries in the world and the region are watching Israel in turmoil over the dysfunctional government that is engaged in systematic self-destruction.”