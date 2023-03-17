Export from North Khorasan rises 123% in 11 months on year

TEHRAN- The value of export from North Khorasan province, in the northeast of Iran, rose 123 percent during the first 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2022-February 19, 2023), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to a provincial official.

Nasser Fakhr Movahedi, the province’s deputy governor-general for economic affairs, said that commodities worth over $124 million were exported from the province in the 11-month period.

He also announced that goods valued at more than $56 million were imported to the province in the first 11 months of this year, showing 21 percent growth year on year.

As previously announced by Mehrdad Davoudzadeh, the deputy head of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department for commercial affairs and trade promotion, commodities valued at over $173 million were exported from North Khorasan during the previous Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20, 2022).

Davoudzadeh named Afghanistan, Iraq, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Germany, India, Turkey, Ukraine, Pakistan, Poland, Syria, Russia, Kuwait, Austria, Oman, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, and Canada as the main destinations to them the products were exported from North Khorasan in the previous year.

Putting the province’s worth of imports at $42 million in the past year, the official further named China, Russia, Sudan, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, South Korea, Turkey, India, Netherlands, Ethiopia, Denmark, Austria, Oman, United Kingdom, Taiwan, Italy, Turkmenistan, Sweden, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Brazil, Azerbaijan and France as the major sources of imports.

As announced by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil exports rose 12.22 percent during the first 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year, as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

According to Mohammad Rezvani-Far, Iran exported about 111.3 million tons of non-oil goods valued at $48.8 billion in the mentioned 11 months, registering a 1.16-percent decline in weight.

Liquefied natural gas was the main exported product in the said time span, accounting for 13.97 percent of the total value of the exports, the IRICA head said.

Major export destinations of the Iranian non-oil goods were China, Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and India, according to the official.

The average value of each ton of exported goods has increased from $386 in the first 11 months of last year to $439 in the current year’s same period, which indicates a growth of 13.54 percent.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Republic imported 33.6 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $53.7 billion in the first 11 months of the present year, with a 15.28 percent growth in value and an 8.61 percent decrease in weight, year on year.

The IRICA head noted that the import of basic goods in the 11 months of this year has reached 22.6 million tons worth $17.8 billion, indicating a 6.33-percent growth in value and a 16.42-percent decrease in weight, year on year.

Corn, rice, soybeans, wheat, sunflower oil, barley, and soybean meal were among the items imported into the country in the said period, according to Rezvani-Far.

The United Arab Emirates was the top exporter to Iran in the mentioned 11 months, followed by China, Turkey, India, and Germany.

