Qom’s old bazaar turns into tourist destination

TEHRAN –A once abandoned bazaar in the central province of Qom has turned into a beautiful tourist destination after being fully restored, the provincial tourism chief has said.

Before the restoration, many of the market’s businesses were looking to sell their shops because they did not have many customers, so last year, measures were taken to improve the old Safavid-era bazaar, Alireza Arjmandi explained on Tuesday.

Due to the fact that there are still old handicrafts in this bazaar, it can be considered a heritage attraction as well as a place where travelers can buy souvenirs and handicrafts from Qom, he added.

The place is also attractive to tourists because there are many forgotten handicrafts available, he noted.

Situated adjacent to salt-covered deserts, golden dunes, running sands, and jagged mountains, Qom is home to the shrine of Hazrat-e Masumeh (SA) and major religious madrasas (schools).

Apart from sightseers and pilgrims who visit Qom to pay homage, it is also a top destination for Shia scholars and students who come from across the world to learn Islamic studies at its madrasas and browse through eminent religious bookshops.

One of the most visited natural spots of Qom is Hoz-e Soltan. It is an eye-catching salt lake in the middle of the desert. The visitors could easily walk in the shallow parts and enjoy the shapes created by the salt, however, the center of the lake could be dangerous, as it is muddy and could easily trap people.

In Iranian culture, bazaars have been traditional public spaces in Iranian cities with great contributions to commercial activities in urban life meanwhile their extended activities can be traced to social, cultural, political, and religious roles.

Most mazes and passages offer certain commodities such as carpets, metalwork, toys, clothing, jewelry, kitchen appliances, traditional spices, herbal remedies, and natural perfumes. One can also bump into colorful grocery stores, bookbinders, blacksmiths, tinsmiths, coppersmiths, tobacconists, tailors, flag sellers, broadcloth sellers, carpenters, shoemakers, and knife-makers.

Several divided carpet sections across the bazaar enable visitors to watch or buy hand-woven Persian carpets and rugs with different knot densities and other features. From another point of view, bazaars are also synonyms for foods, with their unmissable colorful stalls of vegetables, herbs, and spices. Yet, most of these ingredients might be mysterious to a foreign eye.

ABU/AM

