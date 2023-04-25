Iran punishes individuals, firms in EU, UK as retaliation

TEHRAN - The Iranian Foreign Ministry has imposed sanctions against a number of individuals and organizations in the United Kingdom and the European Union as a retaliation to their newest sanctions on Iran.

In a statement released on Monday night, the ministry listed the individuals and organizations under new Iranian sanctions.

The sanctions were put in place in accordance with the decisions made by the relevant Iranian authorities and in response to actions taken by some EU and UK individuals and legal entities to support terrorist organizations and to incite and encourage acts of terrorism and violence against the Iranian people, the Foreign Ministry stated.

According to the statement, the people and organizations that have been sanctioned have meddled in the internal affairs of Iran and have incited violence and disturbance all throughout the nation.

It also condemned the subjects of disseminating falsehoods and disinformation about Iran and helping escalate punitive sanctions against the nation, which Tehran regards as an example of “economic terrorism.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the European Union and the UK regime for supporting and facilitating the actions of these individuals and entities, calling their failure to counter their destructive measures a “breach of international commitments in the field of fighting terrorism.”

The ministry maintained that the EU and UK most recent move to implement and escalate arbitrary sanctions against Iran is in direct violation of the fundamental norms of international law set forth in the UN Charter.

According to the statement, all relevant Iranian bodies will need to take into account the necessary steps to implement the sanctions, including denying the subjects Iranian visas, preventing their entry into Iranian territory, and freezing their bank accounts and other assets under the control of Iran.

The following is a list of people and organizations that the Iranian Foreign Ministry has sanctioned:

A) European Union Individuals:

1. Frank Haun, CEO of Kraus-Maffei Wegman Military Industries

2. Flourian Seibel, CEO of Quantum-Systems

3. Christoph Otten, Chairman of the ESG Board of Directors

4. Ilana Cicurel, Member of the European Parliament (MEP)

5. Dominique Attias from France

6. Edward Lintner, former member of the German Parliament

7. Martin Maria Otto Felix Patzelt, former member of the German Parliament

8. Leo Dautzenberg, former member of the German Parliament

9. Christoph De Vries from Germany

10. Antonio Lopez Isturiz Whites, Member of the European Parliament (MEP)

11. Uri Rosenthal from Netherlands

Legal entities:

1. German-Israeli Society, Deutsch-Israelische Gesellschaft

B) UK Individuals:

1. Alan Mendoza, Executive Director of the Henry Jackson Foundation UK

2. Admiral Benjamin John Key, A commander at the British Navy

3. Oliver Westmacott, President of AEGIS

4. Michelle Russel, Head of the Security Industry Authority (SIA)

5. John Tuckett, Chief of Immigration Services

6. Laurence Taylor, Deputy Director of the UK Counter-Terrorism Centre

Legal entities:

1. Royal Marine Air and Drone Center Culdrose (RNAS Culdrose)

2. National Security Support Authority (affiliated with 5MI)

3. Telecommunications Information Licensing Department

The European Union said Monday that it has sanctioned eight Iranians and a mobile telecommunications company over suspected human rights violations as part of its latest anti-Iran action.

The mobile network provider ArianTel was accused of providing the Iranian government with telecommunications monitoring technologies, and the Council of EU Ministers announced that it was banning the company.

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), members of the Iranian parliament, and the IRGC Cooperative Foundation, which oversees the corps’ investments, were also put to the EU’s sanctions list.

Based on the EU Council, 211 Iranian people and 35 Iranian-related organizations are now subject to EU sanctions.

The measures include a travel restriction and a freeze on any assets they may have inside the EU.

If European businesses provide money to people subject to sanctions, they will also be subject to secondary measures.

Fresh sanctions were also issued by Britain on Monday on a number of Iranian officials, including four regional commanders of the IRGC.