Four IRGC officers become targets of fresh UK sanctions

TEHRAN - Four commanders of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) have been subjected to further sanctions by Britain for what London called violation of human rights during the autumn riots.

The British Foreign Office purportedly said the four commanders’ forces “opened fire on unarmed protestors resulting in numerous deaths, including children, and have arbitrarily detained and tortured protestors.”

According to the statement, the U.S. and the EU coordinated the measures.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly claimed that the kingdom has placed more than 300 sanctions against Iran, including total sanctions against the IRGC for what he called the “brutal repression of the Iranian people as well as the exportation of bloodshed around the world.”

“Today, the United Kingdom and our international partners make it clear that we will not ignore the regime’s brutal oppression,” he claimed, adding, “We will continue to use a variety of means to hold the regime accountable for its actions.”

Individuals on the list would be barred from entering the UK and their assets in the kingdom would be frozen.

After Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, died while in custody in Tehran’s morality police for violating dress codes for women, there were several months of anti-government demonstrations in Iran that started in September of last year.