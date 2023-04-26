Iran confident Oman’s moves will strengthen regional peace

TEHRAN- Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the Foreign Minister of Iran, has expressed optimism that Oman’s positive actions will lead to the consolidation of peace in the region.

Amir Abdollahian made the comments in a conversation with Sultan bin Mohammed al-Numani, the Minister of the Royal Office in the Sultanate of Oman, on Wednesday in Muscat.

He asserted that exchanging delegations between Iran and Oman will open the door for relations to be reactivated and potentials to be utilized to cement cooperation.

The foreign minister complimented Oman’s efforts to promote regional dialogues, mentioning Oman’s involvement in Iran-Saudi discussions and regional and international dialogues.

He also respected the idea of good neighborliness and supported the restoration of relations with Saudi Arabia within the context of the sitting Iranian government’s “neighbors first” policy.

Amir Abdollahian added that the biggest option for transiting through Iran is due to its distinct geopolitical position.

For his part, Mohammed al-Numani, stressed the growth of collaboration with Iran.

He also talked about how the deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran has restored stability to the region.

Amir Abdollahian traveled to Oman on Tuesday in charge of a delegation at the request of Badr bin Hamad Albusaidi, Oman’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Abdollahian applauds Oman’s regional policy

During a meeting with his Omani counterpart on Tuesday, Amir Abdollahian complimented Oman’s approach of consolidating and bolstering relations with neighboring nations.

He also thanked Oman for mediation efforts by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and his government “for their positive role” in the JCPOA nuclear talks.

He expressed hope that the upcoming 20th session of the Joint Economic Commission, scheduled to be held in Tehran soon, would pave the way for closer cooperation between the two nations, citing the visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Muscat and the upcoming trip by the Sultan of Oman to Tehran as turning points in relations in a number of sectors.

Regarding regional concerns, the Iranian foreign minister emphasized the relevance of regional cooperation and the holding of meetings between Iran and Saudi Arabia in Muscat and Baghdad.

He also expressed pleasure with the advancement of ties between the countries in the region and Iran’s devotion to the good neighborhood policy.

Furthermore, Amir Abdollahian stressed the necessity of indivisible and inclusive security in the region and characterized the deployment of foreign troops as expensive and detrimental to that security.

He also praised the tremendous progress made in line with establishing peace in Yemen and expressed optimism that the negotiations between the Omani and Saudi delegations in Sanaa would pave the way for durable peace.

The Zionist regime’s assault against the Palestinian people, notably its attacks on Gaza and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, was also denounced by the Iranian foreign minister.

He also highlighted Oman’s assistance to the Palestinians.

The officials talked about transportation concerns, establishing direct and regular maritime routes, enacting the Ashgabat Agreement, commercial collaboration between the two nations in food and agricultural sectors, reciprocal investment and energy sector during the meeting.

Iran supports plans for cease-fire in Yemen, lifting of blockade

Also, in a meeting with Mohammed Abdulsalam, the senior negotiator for Yemen’s National Salvation Government, in the Iranian embassy in Oman on Tuesday, Amir Abdollahian Tehran supports any initiative and action that leads to the lifting of siege on Yemen, implementation of ceasefire, and a settlement between the political groups in Yemen.

The senior Iranian diplomat characterized the developments regarding Yemen’s humanitarian crisis and the return of captives as positive.

He emphasized the integrity of Yemen’s territory and declared, “Iran welcomes any initiative, plan, and action that leads to the lifting of the blockade on Yemen and the establishment of a comprehensive ceasefire and understanding among the Yemeni political groups.”

Mohammed Abdulsalam, for his part, praised Iran for humanitarian assistance to Yemen and updated Amir Abdollahian on the latest status of discussions with Saudi Arabia in Sanaa in many sectors.

Commending the recent deal between Riyadh and Tehran and its positive effects on the situation in the region, he said, “We will continue to resist and talk until reaching an agreement that will ensure the rights of all Yemeni people.”