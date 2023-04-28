Unity among ethnic groups has always thwarted foes’ plots, Raisi says

TEHRAN- Ebrahim Raisi, the President of Iran, has emphasized that the unity between tribes and ethnic groups in Khuzestan has consistently thwarted the adversaries’ plans and urged the preservation of this unity and solidarity.

In a meeting with tribal leaders in Khuzestan on Thursday at the Ershad Mosque in Ahvaz, Raisi stated that Khuzestan made a fair contribution to the country and that everyone in Iran, especially the government officials, must now be completely at the service of people in the province.

President Raisi noted that creating jobs is Khuzestan’s top goal, and employing locals has priority over non-locals in all fields.

Businesses stationed in this province are required to give priority to Khuzestani youth.

Raisi also pointed out that sanctions against Iran would be lifted and current issues will be resolved by the Iranian people on their own.

He emphasized the province’s enormous sacrifices and resistance during the Sacred Defense years, urging officials to uphold their duty to the Khuzestani people.

“The administration is collaborating with the populace to promote the nation’s development in economic, social, and cultural spheres,” he added.