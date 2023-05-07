“Truth in Photography” comes out at Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – “Truth in Photography: Perception, Myth and Reality in the Postmodern World” by Leslie Mullen has been published in Persian by Davat Moaser.

Hamed Orib is the translator of the book originally published in 1998.

Photography was originally considered a way to objectively represent reality, completely untouched by the photographer’s perspective.

However, photographers manipulate their pictures in various ways, from choosing what to shoot to altering the resulting image through computer digitalization.

The manipulation inherent to photography brings to light questions about the nature of truth. All art forms manipulate reality in order to reveal truths not apparent to the uncritical eye.

Photography today is largely seen as a postmodern art form, and postmodernism states that truths do not necessarily last, but instead, truths alter and shift with changes in culture.

Modernism, however, states that some truths do last, and these truths reflect basic, universal conditions of humanity.

These lasting truths are often expressed in mythic themes and archetypes. Science, journalism and art make use of the connection between myth and truth, most notably, in the mythic archetype of form: beauty.

Scientific, news, artistic and documentary photography all use the archetype of beauty as a connection to truth. Beauty, however, is based on the beliefs of a culture, and does not necessarily define truth.

In the end, both postmodernism and modernism have their place in photographic philosophy. Understanding of photographic truth, like all other truths, depends on an understanding of culture, belief, history and the universal aspects of human nature.

Mullen is an award-winning science photojournalist who has produced TV, radio, podcasts, live stage shows, and web features. Her work has been featured by NASA, PBS, National Geographic Channel and other media outlets.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Leslie Mullen’s book “Truth in Photography”.

