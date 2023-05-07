Pakistan appoints new ambassador to Iran

TEHRAN – Pakistan has appointed a new ambassador to Iran that has extensive experience working in China, a Pakistani news outlet reported.

The new ambassador, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, previously served as the Director General (China) and Consul General to Chengdu, Gwadar Pro reported.

This appointment is seen as a positive development that can foster closer ties between Pakistan, China, and Iran, particularly in the context of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the outlet added.

Song Zhihui, the Director of the Pakistan Study Center at Sichuan University, underlined the importance of the appointment of Tipu. He highlighted that Iran's growing geopolitical importance, particularly in light of the Saudi-Iranian reconciliation facilitated by China, makes this assignment crucial, according to the Pakistani outlet.

According to Zhihui, Pakistan can play a dynamic role in this process, which could result in substantial political and economic advantages for Pakistan. The professor emphasized that Iran, Pakistan, China, and Saudi Arabia are natural partners in promoting regional economic growth, connectivity, and trade opportunities.

Zhihui emphasized the significant neighborly relationship between Pakistan and Iran, with Islamabad seeking to enhance diplomatic, economic, and security ties with Tehran. Notably, Iran holds a crucial position as an important participant in China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) serving as a key point of convergence.

Iran and Pakistan have been working to boost their economic ties. The value of Iran’s non-oil export to Pakistan rose 18 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 20), the spokesman of Trade Development Committee of the Iranian House of Industry, Mining, and Trade announced.

Ruhollah Latifi said that importing non-oil goods worth $1.488 billion from Iran, Pakistan was the fifth top export destination of the Islamic Republic in the previous year.

Iran imported non-oil commodities valued at $842 million from Pakistan in the past year, which was 170 percent higher than the figure of the preceding year, the official stated, adding that Pakistan was Iran’s fourth top source of import in the previous year.

ranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammad-Ali Hosseini and Pakistani Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar discussed the ways for increasing trade between the two countries in a meeting in Islamabad in late April.