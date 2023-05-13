Discover carpets woven in South Khorasan province

TEHRAN – South Khorasan is famous for its exquisite carpets and rugs, which according to the knowledge passed down from generation to generation are woven in different villages of the eastern Iranian province.

Historically speaking, the region was a lively hub for carpet weaning during the Timurid era (1370–1507) when quite famous for its floral carpets.

The most common motifs of South Khorasan carpets are Rizeh Mahi, Paisley, Robee Sadi, Kaleh Asbi or Horse Head, Kheshti or Four Seasons, and Moharamat. In all these designs, the motif of the sun appears in different forms, a feature that we find only in the South Khorasan carpets.

Hand-woven carpets from Iran are in international demand because of their filigree designs and good quality. A medallion pattern is arguably the most distinctive feature of all types of Persian rugs.

AFM