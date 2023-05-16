IRGC dismantles Daesh-K network in southern Iran

TEHRAN- The intelligence units of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have destroyed a terror network linked to Daesh Khorasan (Daesh-K) in the southern province of Fars.

On Tuesday, in collaboration with the Fajr Intelligence Organization of Fars Province, the IRGC Intelligence Department identified and dismantled the operational and media network of Daesh-K, an Afghan branch of the Takfiri Daesh terrorist group, and detained the organization’s key members.

The mastermind, who was under the IRGC surveillance for four years, was in charge of recruiting radical members in Tehran and other Iranian regions.

The network was busted in the aftermath of a devastating terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz, the capital of Fars province, in October last year.

The terrorist group Daesh claimed responsibility for the incident.

More details regarding the operation to apprehend the network’s members will be disclosed soon.

An armed terrorist entered the famed holy site on October 26, 2022, murdering 15 pilgrims—including women and children—and wounding several more before being apprehended by security officers.

After suffering injuries in the attack that shocked the nation, the terrorist was eventually confirmed dead at hospital.

Two weeks after the incident, the Intelligence Ministry reported the arrest of 26 Takfiri terrorists for embroilment in the attack. A few individuals were promptly apprehended.

Two individuals were given the death penalty by an Iranian court on March 18 for their role in the terrorist assault.

At the time, Kazem Moussavi, head of the judiciary in the province of Fars, stated that the two major perpetrators of the murderous attack had been found guilty of assisting in the armed rebellion and acting against national security.