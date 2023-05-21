Book City to review Mary Ellen Waithe’s studies on women philosophers

TEHRAN – American philosopher Ellen Waithe’s famous book “A History of Women Philosophers” will be reviewed at the Book City Institute in Tehran.

A Persian translation of the book by Maryam Nasr Esfahani was published by Kargadan in Tehran in February.

Nasr Esfahani and philosophy scholars Mostafa Malekian and Seyyedeh Zahra Moballegh will attend the review, which will be held on Monday at 4 pm.

The session will also be screened live on www.instagram.com/ketabofarhang and www.instagram.com/bookcityculturalcenter.

In an introduction to the book first published in 1987, Waithe wrote, “Two events led to the creation of our four-volume series on the history of women philosophers.”

“The first occurred on a sweltering October afternoon in 1980, when I sought comfort in the basement library of City University of New York’s Graduate Center.

“I came upon a reference to a work by Aegidius Menagius, Historia Mulierum Philosopharum, published in 1690 and 1692.

“I had never heard of any women philosophers prior to the 20th century with the exceptions of Queen Christina of Sweden, known as Descartes’ student, and Hildegard von Bingen, who lived in the 12th century.

“Two months later, the second event occurred. I went to the Brooklyn Museum to see Judy Chicago’s Dinner Party, a sculptural history of the achievements of women.

“Part of the exhibit consisted of posters listing the names, nationalities and dates of birth of accomplished women, together with brief descriptions of their accomplishments. Some of those listed were identified as ‘philosophers’.”

Waithe is a Professor Emerita and chair of the Department of Philosophy and Comparative Religion at Cleveland State University.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of American philosopher Ellen Waithe’s famous book “A History of Women Philosophers”.

MMS/YAW