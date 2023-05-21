Marcus Sedgwick’s novel “Blood Red Snow White” published in Persian

TEHRAN – “Blood Red Snow White”, a novel by the British writer and illustrator Marcus Sedgwick, has been published in Persian by Peydayesh.

Arezu Ahami is the translator of the book originally published in 2007.

When writer Arthur Ransome leaves his unhappy marriage in England and moves to Russia to work as a journalist, he has little idea of the violent revolution about to erupt.

Unwittingly, he finds himself at its center, tapped by the British to report back on the Bolsheviks even as he becomes dangerously, romantically entangled with Trotsky’s personal secretary.

Both sides seek to use Arthur to gather and relay information for their own purposes… and both grow to suspect him of being a double agent.

Arthur wants only to elope far from conflict with his beloved, but her Russian ties make leaving the country nearly impossible. And the more Arthur resists becoming a pawn, the more entrenched in the game he seems to become.

“Blood Red Snow White”, a Soviet-era thriller by renowned author Marcus Sedgwick, is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats.

A Persian translation of Sedgwick’s novel “The Monsters We Deserve” by Farzin Suri has previously been published by Peydayesh.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Marcus Sedgwick’s novel “Blood Red Snow White”.

