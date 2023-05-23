Iran will become one of members of SCO in current year

According to Tehran Times reporter in Beijing, China's SCO National Coordinator, Zhang Haizhou, told on May 22, more and more countries are applying to be involved in the SCO family.

Speaking at the media delegation of member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Zhang Haizhou expressed his delight at meeting them in Beijing. He welcomed them on behalf of the Department of European-Central Asian Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China. A media team from twenty member countries has traveled to China this week to learn about the achievements and progress of this organization.

Zhang Haizhou explained that the goals of SCO are as follows: firstly, to step into a new stage with unity and mutual trust; secondly, to reach a new level of security cooperation; thirdly, to enter into a new stage of opening-up; fourthly, to make achievements in cultural and people-to-people exchanges; fifthly, to confirm the trend of democracy in the world multi-polarization.



The organization adheres to the principle of achieving shared growth through discussion and collaboration, strengthens cooperation with observer states and dialogue partners, builds close contact with United Union and other international and regional organizations. It holds an objective and fair standpoint on international and regional hot issues, setting a good example for new international relations based on mutual respect, justice, and win-win cooperation.



"Now, more and more countries are applying to be involved in the SCO family, among which Iran will become one of the member states this year, and Belarus has started the procedure as well. All of this demonstrates that the SCO has taken root in the hearts of the people. The SCO makes greater contributions to promoting international order in the direction of more fairness and justice," he said.

According to China's SCO National Coordinator Zhang Haizhou, supporting each other based on consensus, opposing foreign interference, and strengthening mutual trust among member states are crucial. Cooperation in all fields with all parties, implementing multilateral cooperation projects, actively participating in global governance, clearly opposing hegemony, bullying, unilateralism, and protectionism, implementing global development initiatives and global civilization initiatives, promoting international order towards more justice, expanding foreign exchanges and cooperation will be among the organization's plans for the future.



In recent years, President Xi put forward a series of major initiatives, drawing a blueprint for the future SCO development and putting forth a way of solving the difficult problems of the times. Recently, China promote Iran and Saudi Arabia, two countries in the SCO family reached a historical conciliation in Beijing, which confirms the cooperative principle of promoting regional peace and prosperity development and is a vivid practice of building a human community with a shared future for mankind, he highlighted.