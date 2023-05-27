Iran calls ECO for promoting primary healthcare

TEHRAN – The Iranian deputy health minister has called member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) for upgrading and strengthening existing systems and restructuring processes to promote universal health coverage (PHC).

Considering that the issue of health is the most important factor of sustainable economic-social development, especially when communicable and non-communicable diseases have increased in different countries of the world as well as ECO member countries, it can be seen as a common responsibility for all countries, Mohammad-Hossein Niknam said.

He made the remarks at the 5th meeting of the Ministers of Health of the ECO member states within the framework of the 76th session of the World Health Assembly, which was held in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 21–30.

In order to successfully carry out this responsibility, the continued cooperation of ECO member countries to improve the health situation in their countries and exchange experiences and lessons learned from the recent Covid-19 pandemic will create a resilient infrastructure of primary health care (PHC), he highlighted.

Considering that the joint cooperation between ECO member countries in the field of health is a main element for the growth of the national economy of the countries, creating a joint network in the pharmaceutical industry, vaccines, and medical equipment is essential, Niknam stressed.

Addressing the World Health Assembly on May 24, Health Minister Bahram Einollahi said the only way to ensure the global health goals, including "saving people and ensuring health for all," is to increase opportunities for meaningful international collaboration and partnership.

“The World Health Organization recently declared the end of Covid-19 as a global health emergency. I would like to take this opportunity to express my deep appreciation for the tireless efforts of all the dedicated health workers involved in responding to this pandemic.”

He went on to say that the right to enjoy health and enjoy the highest health standards should be available to everyone without distinction of race, religion, political opinions, or economic and social conditions.

Equitable, unimpeded, and timely access to health products and medical countermeasures is critical in public health emergencies.

Unilateral coercive measures, as acknowledged in the report of the United Nations Special Rapporteur on his visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran, negatively affect the right to health of people under sanctions.

“Regional and subregional cooperation can play an important role in promoting health for all. Health-focused subregional initiatives, such as the G5 cooperation program in our region, can help improve the resilience of health systems.”

The Group of Five cooperation program was designed and initiated by the Islamic Republic of Iran with the participation of Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq and the World Health Organization, and Tajikistan as observers. This subregional group is a unique example of South-South cooperation in the field of health, the minister stressed.

“We are happy to share our subregional joint health achievements with other regions and countries.”

The 26th G5 High-Level Experts Meeting on Health Cooperation and the 1st Healthcare Leadership and Governance Training Program was held in Tehran from May 6-10.

G5 countries (Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, plus the World Health Organization) took part in the meeting with the theme of “Joint Work for Solving Joint Health Problems.”

Iran initiated the establishment of the G5 in 2005 to promote subregional cooperation in health among the countries.

Syed Jaffar Hussain, the World Health Organization Representative and Head of Mission in Iran, has appreciated the country for its efforts to enhance health security in the region.

The WHO representative also thanked Iran for holding the 26th G5 High-Level Experts Meeting on Health Cooperation and the 1st Healthcare Leadership and Governance Training Program, IRNA reported.

In June 2021, al-Mandhari said the Islamic Republic of Iran is a role model for primary health care.

For the past four decades, its PHC network has aimed to ensure that people have timely access to affordable, accessible, and acceptable essential health services, he explained.

During the seventy-sixth World Health Assembly, a series of strategic roundtables are being held. During these sessions, WHA delegates, partner agencies, representatives of civil society, and WHO experts will discuss current and future priorities for public health issues of global importance.

The World Health Assembly is the decision-making body of WHO. It is attended by delegations from all WHO Member States and focuses on a specific health agenda prepared by the Executive Board. The main functions of the World Health Assembly are to determine the policies of the Organization, appoint the Director-General, supervise financial policies, and review and approve the proposed program budget. The Health Assembly is held annually in Geneva, Switzerland.

MG