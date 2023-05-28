Ramsar landscaped garden to become tourist destination 

TEHRAN – Plans are underway to revive one of Ramsar’s landscaped gardens aimed to become a major tourist destination in northern Mazandaran province, once it undergoes a complete restoration, the provincial tourism chief has said.

The 33-hectare garden is set to become a popular tourist attraction after being completely restored, Sadeq Barzegar explained on Sunday.

Recently, the site has undergone extensive restoration and revitalization studies upon the order of Iran’s tourism minister, the official added.

Restoring this precious masterpiece is crucial to bring back the splendor and productivity of the site, he noted.

In this phase of the project, sections of the garden that were previously left abandoned will be restored and revived, he mentioned.

The cultural-natural landscape of Ramsar is stretched from the northern foothills of the Alborz Mountains to the shores of the Caspian Sea. It shows the city planning of one century ago that was integrated with nature.

Possibly the most scenic spot on the Caspian coast, Ramsar is where the jungle-clad lower ridges of the snow-topped Alborz tumble into the sea. It's a verdant, photogenic area, lush with orange groves, and there are walking trails into the nearby hills. Time seems to move more slowly here (especially once you leave the highway), and the town and its hinterland make a nice place to kick back for a few days, especially in spring and autumn.

